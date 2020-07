Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't you deserve the best? The height of luxury in Bear Creek. Beautiful, fully remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 bath home. All new finishes, Beautiful counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, tile back splash, refrigerator included. This property won't last for long. Ready for immediate move in. *Washer/Dryer available - $65/mo **Disclosure: Fireplace is for decorative purposes only and not to be used***Home was subject to flood damage during Hurricane Harvey.