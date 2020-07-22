All apartments in Harris County
4319 Owens Creek Ln
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:27 AM

4319 Owens Creek Ln

4319 Owens Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4319 Owens Creek Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4319 Owens Creek Ln Available 10/15/19 4319 Owens Creek - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1600
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Be next to call this property home! Come take a look at its 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 roomy bathrooms. It has an open living room area with a lovely sliding door to the fenced backyard. Once you see how much counter space and how many cabinets the kitchen has, you will be sold! There's also a 2 car attached garage! Plus, it is easily accesible. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE4355540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

