Amenities
4319 Owens Creek Ln Available 10/15/19 4319 Owens Creek - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1600
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Be next to call this property home! Come take a look at its 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 roomy bathrooms. It has an open living room area with a lovely sliding door to the fenced backyard. Once you see how much counter space and how many cabinets the kitchen has, you will be sold! There's also a 2 car attached garage! Plus, it is easily accesible. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE4355540)