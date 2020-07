Amenities

granite counters recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Bridgestone. This home boasts new floors and paint throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, Bathroom surrounds have been updated, and appliances have been replaced. This home sits on a giant cul-de-sac lot that gives SO MANY options!! No Carpet throughout. This is a MUST SEE!!