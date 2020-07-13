All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 4110 Bridgeland Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
4110 Bridgeland Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4110 Bridgeland Lane

4110 Bridgeland Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4110 Bridgeland Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1231
Bedroom: 3
Baths:2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras:
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath! priced and ready to lease today! This home is all tile, Large living room area, lots of natural lighting coming in, warm inviting colors, Kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space for storage, stainless steal stove, spacious bedrooms with closets with plenty of space, 2 car garage, and a lovely back yard perfect for outdoor activities! APPLY NOW! this home will not last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Bridgeland Lane have any available units?
4110 Bridgeland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4110 Bridgeland Lane have?
Some of 4110 Bridgeland Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 Bridgeland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Bridgeland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Bridgeland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4110 Bridgeland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4110 Bridgeland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4110 Bridgeland Lane offers parking.
Does 4110 Bridgeland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 Bridgeland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Bridgeland Lane have a pool?
No, 4110 Bridgeland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4110 Bridgeland Lane have accessible units?
No, 4110 Bridgeland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Bridgeland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4110 Bridgeland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4110 Bridgeland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4110 Bridgeland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beverly Hill Patio Homes
6353 Richmond Avenue
Houston, TX 77057
Camden Cypress Creek
13130 Fry Rd
Houston, TX 77433
North Park
90 Northpoint Drive
Houston, TX 77060
Villas at West Road
9500 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk
Houston, TX 77079
Camden Highland Village
3939 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Émile Apartments
4200 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX 77068
Windsor Shepherd
611 Shepherd Drive
Houston, TX 77007

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine