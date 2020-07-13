4110 Bridgeland Lane

Amenities
Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1231
Bedroom: 3
Baths:2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:
Extras:
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath! priced and ready to lease today! This home is all tile, Large living room area, lots of natural lighting coming in, warm inviting colors, Kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space for storage, stainless steal stove, spacious bedrooms with closets with plenty of space, 2 car garage, and a lovely back yard perfect for outdoor activities! APPLY NOW! this home will not last long!
