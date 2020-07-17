4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop

Amenities

Beautiful custom Flair home in manned gated golf course community of Shadow Creek. Open concept living with soaring wood beam ceilings, neutral paint palette, art niches, wine room and stunning finishes throughout. Gourmet kitchen with large granite island, Thermador stainless steel appliances, and stained custom cabinets. Living area features sliding glass doors that open to outdoor patio, custom built-ins, fireplace, and wine grotto. Serene private master retreat with marble vanities, custom barrel faux brick ceiling, stand alone tub, walk-in shower, and huge closet. Home features guest suite down and another spacious bedroom suite upstairs. Tile roof, paver driveway, full sprinklers, covered patio with outdoor kitchen. HOA includes front and back yard service. Convenient to The Woodlands, Grand Parkway, shopping, and dining. No Flooding During Harvey!