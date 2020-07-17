All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop
Last updated September 7 2019 at 6:39 AM

4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop

4 East Shadow Creek Villas Loop · No Longer Available
Location

4 East Shadow Creek Villas Loop, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
guest suite
new construction
wine room
Beautiful custom Flair home in manned gated golf course community of Shadow Creek. Open concept living with soaring wood beam ceilings, neutral paint palette, art niches, wine room and stunning finishes throughout. Gourmet kitchen with large granite island, Thermador stainless steel appliances, and stained custom cabinets. Living area features sliding glass doors that open to outdoor patio, custom built-ins, fireplace, and wine grotto. Serene private master retreat with marble vanities, custom barrel faux brick ceiling, stand alone tub, walk-in shower, and huge closet. Home features guest suite down and another spacious bedroom suite upstairs. Tile roof, paver driveway, full sprinklers, covered patio with outdoor kitchen. HOA includes front and back yard service. Convenient to The Woodlands, Grand Parkway, shopping, and dining. No Flooding During Harvey!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop have any available units?
4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop have?
Some of 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop pet-friendly?
No, 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop offers parking.
Does 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop have a pool?
No, 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop have accessible units?
Yes, 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop has accessible units.
Does 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 E Shadow Creek Villas Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
