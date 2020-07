Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Wonderfully updated home situated on an oversized lot in established Greenwood Village. New interior paint, new exterior paint, new windows, new granite countertops, new A/C, new doors, new double sink vanity, and new roof. Plenty of parking area with mature trees. HUGE covered area for entertaining, storage, etc. Don't miss out on this great home.