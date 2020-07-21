All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:25 PM

28655 Lochlevan Court

28655 Lochlevan Court · No Longer Available
Location

28655 Lochlevan Court, Harris County, TX 77336

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1396
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas, Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.

Extras: Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in a quiet cul-de-sac on almost a quarter-acre lot! This beauty is in the well established Idleloch subdivision. It comes with tile in all areas except in carpeted bedrooms. Stove, dishwasher, and disposal included as well as more than enough cabinets in the kitchen. Great sized living room with a cozy fireplace. Texas-sized fenced back yard and much more. It's priced to Lease fast, so make your move now!! APPLY TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

