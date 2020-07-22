All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:14 AM

2814 Morton Cove Lane

2814 Morton Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2814 Morton Cove Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
BRAND NEW FULL PAINT HAPPENING THIS WEEK - WALLS/DOORS/BASEBOARDS! Refrigerator included! This amazing home is perfectly located on a cul de sac with no rear neighbors. Views of retention/lake on the side of the home with large green space for kids to play. This home has 3 bedrooms with master downstairs. The 4th bedroom was opened up to the game room to be used as a separate playroom/media/study. All common areas have luxury laminate wood, even the stairs! Kitchen includes granite countertops, new painted cabinets, beautiful backsplash & track lighting. The kitchen opens to the family room with gas log fireplace & easy access to the large fully fenced backyard. Plenty of room to add a pool! Bathroom upstairs has beautiful vanity with big drawers and large walk in shower. Master bathroom has new tile floor, double sinks, walk in shower as well as a separate garden tub. Formal Dining & Formal Living great for entertaining! Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Morton Cove Lane have any available units?
2814 Morton Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2814 Morton Cove Lane have?
Some of 2814 Morton Cove Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 Morton Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Morton Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Morton Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2814 Morton Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2814 Morton Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2814 Morton Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 2814 Morton Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Morton Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Morton Cove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2814 Morton Cove Lane has a pool.
Does 2814 Morton Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 2814 Morton Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Morton Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2814 Morton Cove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 Morton Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 Morton Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
