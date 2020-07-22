2814 Morton Cove Lane

Amenities
BRAND NEW FULL PAINT HAPPENING THIS WEEK - WALLS/DOORS/BASEBOARDS! Refrigerator included! This amazing home is perfectly located on a cul de sac with no rear neighbors. Views of retention/lake on the side of the home with large green space for kids to play. This home has 3 bedrooms with master downstairs. The 4th bedroom was opened up to the game room to be used as a separate playroom/media/study. All common areas have luxury laminate wood, even the stairs! Kitchen includes granite countertops, new painted cabinets, beautiful backsplash & track lighting. The kitchen opens to the family room with gas log fireplace & easy access to the large fully fenced backyard. Plenty of room to add a pool! Bathroom upstairs has beautiful vanity with big drawers and large walk in shower. Master bathroom has new tile floor, double sinks, walk in shower as well as a separate garden tub. Formal Dining & Formal Living great for entertaining! Call today for your private showing!