2814 Morton Cove Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

BRAND NEW FULL PAINT HAPPENING THIS WEEK - WALLS/DOORS/BASEBOARDS! Refrigerator included! This amazing home is perfectly located on a cul de sac with no rear neighbors. Views of retention/lake on the side of the home with large green space for kids to play. This home has 3 bedrooms with master downstairs. The 4th bedroom was opened up to the game room to be used as a separate playroom/media/study. All common areas have luxury laminate wood, even the stairs! Kitchen includes granite countertops, new painted cabinets, beautiful backsplash & track lighting. The kitchen opens to the family room with gas log fireplace & easy access to the large fully fenced backyard. Plenty of room to add a pool! Bathroom upstairs has beautiful vanity with big drawers and large walk in shower. Master bathroom has new tile floor, double sinks, walk in shower as well as a separate garden tub. Formal Dining & Formal Living great for entertaining! Call today for your private showing!