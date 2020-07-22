24923 Pavarotti Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 game room

LAKE VIEW!! 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths House for lease in Katy, Easy access to 99, I10. - LAKE VIEW!! Two Story Home with 4 Bedrooms. Master room is downstairs, Large Game room upstairs and Computer Nook. Separate Master Bath Tub and Shower, 2" Faux Wood Blinds. Refrigerator Washer and Dryer are Included. Gas Range.



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]

Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



(RLNE4814766)