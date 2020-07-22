All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:01 PM

24923 Pavarotti Place

24923 Pavarotti Pl · No Longer Available
Location

24923 Pavarotti Pl, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
game room
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
LAKE VIEW!! 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths House for lease in Katy, Easy access to 99, I10. - LAKE VIEW!! Two Story Home with 4 Bedrooms. Master room is downstairs, Large Game room upstairs and Computer Nook. Separate Master Bath Tub and Shower, 2" Faux Wood Blinds. Refrigerator Washer and Dryer are Included. Gas Range.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4814766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

