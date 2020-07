Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great one story home on cul de sac. Close to I45, less than a mile from Springwood Campus - Exxon Campus and The Woodlands! Large open living area and kitchen! Master bedroom in rear of home with two closets. Two secondary bedrooms with one having a play room/TV room in it. Home has been painted a neutral color throughout. Great for kids! Fridge included. Sprinkler system. Zoned to great Klein schools!