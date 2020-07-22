All apartments in Harris County
2402 Village Stone Ct
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:35 AM

2402 Village Stone Ct

2402 Village Stone Court · No Longer Available
Location

2402 Village Stone Court, Harris County, TX 77493

Lease this beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home featuring wood laminate floors, vaulted ceilings, plenty of storage, and new interior paint. Enjoy the open concept floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the dining and living areas. Relax and unwind in the master retreat with vaulted ceilings, neutral gray paint, and an en suite master bathroom loaded with storage. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included in the lease! The community is nestled near Katy Park, which features baseball and soccer fields, a lighted gazebo, paved jogging trails, picnic tables and barbecues. Easy access to I-10 & Grand Parkway, minutes from Katy Mills shopping, movies, & Texas Typhoon Water Park. Zoned to acclaimed King Elementary, Stockdick Junior High, and Paetow High School in Katy ISD! DID NOT FLOOD IN HURRICANE HARVEY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Village Stone Ct have any available units?
2402 Village Stone Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2402 Village Stone Ct have?
Some of 2402 Village Stone Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Village Stone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Village Stone Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Village Stone Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2402 Village Stone Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2402 Village Stone Ct offer parking?
No, 2402 Village Stone Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2402 Village Stone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2402 Village Stone Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Village Stone Ct have a pool?
No, 2402 Village Stone Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2402 Village Stone Ct have accessible units?
No, 2402 Village Stone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Village Stone Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 Village Stone Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 Village Stone Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2402 Village Stone Ct has units with air conditioning.
