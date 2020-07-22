2402 Village Stone Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Lease this beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home featuring wood laminate floors, vaulted ceilings, plenty of storage, and new interior paint. Enjoy the open concept floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the dining and living areas. Relax and unwind in the master retreat with vaulted ceilings, neutral gray paint, and an en suite master bathroom loaded with storage. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included in the lease! The community is nestled near Katy Park, which features baseball and soccer fields, a lighted gazebo, paved jogging trails, picnic tables and barbecues. Easy access to I-10 & Grand Parkway, minutes from Katy Mills shopping, movies, & Texas Typhoon Water Park. Zoned to acclaimed King Elementary, Stockdick Junior High, and Paetow High School in Katy ISD! DID NOT FLOOD IN HURRICANE HARVEY!