Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Ready for immediate move in. New home in King Crossing. 4 beds and 3 baths. one bed and bath downstairs, master and two other bedrooms upstairs. Office/study downstairs. Large ope floor plan, kitchen has tons of cabinets and counter space also has an island. Neighborhood Playground and Dog Park. Resort-Style Pool with Covered Pavilion, Picnic Tables, Kiddie Pool, Splash Pad and Sunning Deck. No back neighbors.