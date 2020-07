Amenities

A charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home located in popular Williamsburg Colony. The home has been totally renovated with laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has just been redone with new stainless appliances, doors and counters and backsplash. Bathrooms have been upgraded with granite vanities. It is zoned to exemplary Katy ISD schools. This is a perfect starter home for young families.