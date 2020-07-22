All apartments in Harris County
Last updated December 5 2019 at 4:22 PM

22615 Round Valley Drive

22615 Round Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22615 Round Valley Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this charming 1-story home with open-concept floorplan located in a secluded section of highly desirable Creekstone! Mature trees & beautiful red brick exterior add to the curbside appeal! Tall ceilings, fresh paint, & tons of natural light greet you upon entering! Spacious family room with gas fireplace offers direct access to your own back patio! Chef's kitchen with ample cabinet & counter space is open to the family room & ideal for entertaining your guests! Expansive master suite with vaulted ceilings & en suite bathroom with dual sinks, large garden tub, frameless shower, & HUGE walk-in closet! Large secondary bedrooms with additional bathroom that offers an extended vanity & shower/tub combo! Private lush backyard with plenty of greenspace, mature trees, & back patio perfect for relaxing or family cookouts! Located in an ideal location in the heart of Katy, close to LaCenterra shopping/restaurants, & zoned to highly acclaimed Katy schools! Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22615 Round Valley Drive have any available units?
22615 Round Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 22615 Round Valley Drive have?
Some of 22615 Round Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22615 Round Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22615 Round Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22615 Round Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22615 Round Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 22615 Round Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22615 Round Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 22615 Round Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22615 Round Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22615 Round Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 22615 Round Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22615 Round Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 22615 Round Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22615 Round Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22615 Round Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22615 Round Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22615 Round Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
