22615 Round Valley Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this charming 1-story home with open-concept floorplan located in a secluded section of highly desirable Creekstone! Mature trees & beautiful red brick exterior add to the curbside appeal! Tall ceilings, fresh paint, & tons of natural light greet you upon entering! Spacious family room with gas fireplace offers direct access to your own back patio! Chef's kitchen with ample cabinet & counter space is open to the family room & ideal for entertaining your guests! Expansive master suite with vaulted ceilings & en suite bathroom with dual sinks, large garden tub, frameless shower, & HUGE walk-in closet! Large secondary bedrooms with additional bathroom that offers an extended vanity & shower/tub combo! Private lush backyard with plenty of greenspace, mature trees, & back patio perfect for relaxing or family cookouts! Located in an ideal location in the heart of Katy, close to LaCenterra shopping/restaurants, & zoned to highly acclaimed Katy schools! Ready for immediate move in!