21771 Mossy Field Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful opportunity to lease in well maintained neighborhood. The open floor plan features island kitchen with tons of cabinet space, separate breakfast area, formal dining, and spacious den. The flow of the floor plan is welcoming and make entertaining a breeze. All bedrooms are upstairs. The private master retreat is the perfect getaway. Large enough to fit your designer bedroom furniture! Upstairs game room too! Home features arches, designer colors and extra touches throughout. Sit outside on the front porch to enjoy your morning coffee! Close to freeways, shopping and entertainment. Excellent Klein School District. Call today to schedule your appointment! Also available as a furnished lease for $1695/month.