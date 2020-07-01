All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21771 Mossy Field Lane

21771 Mossy Field Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21771 Mossy Field Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
Wonderful opportunity to lease in well maintained neighborhood. The open floor plan features island kitchen with tons of cabinet space, separate breakfast area, formal dining, and spacious den. The flow of the floor plan is welcoming and make entertaining a breeze. All bedrooms are upstairs. The private master retreat is the perfect getaway. Large enough to fit your designer bedroom furniture! Upstairs game room too! Home features arches, designer colors and extra touches throughout. Sit outside on the front porch to enjoy your morning coffee! Close to freeways, shopping and entertainment. Excellent Klein School District. Call today to schedule your appointment! Also available as a furnished lease for $1695/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21771 Mossy Field Lane have any available units?
21771 Mossy Field Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21771 Mossy Field Lane have?
Some of 21771 Mossy Field Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21771 Mossy Field Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21771 Mossy Field Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21771 Mossy Field Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21771 Mossy Field Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21771 Mossy Field Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21771 Mossy Field Lane offers parking.
Does 21771 Mossy Field Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21771 Mossy Field Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21771 Mossy Field Lane have a pool?
No, 21771 Mossy Field Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21771 Mossy Field Lane have accessible units?
No, 21771 Mossy Field Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21771 Mossy Field Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21771 Mossy Field Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21771 Mossy Field Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21771 Mossy Field Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
