21418 Holly Heights Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Brand new, never lived in home in the new subdivision of Lantana which is located on 529 and close to Grand Parkway 99. This 3 bedroom 1 story home features stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, and granite countertops in the kitchen. The Lantana subdivision features a community splash pad and community parks. This new home will save on utility bills with its Energy Star certification. There is a covered back patio to sit out and enjoy the outdoors. Zoned to Cy-Fair Schools. Available now.