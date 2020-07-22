21418 Holly Heights Rd

Amenities
Brand new, never lived in home in the new subdivision of Lantana which is located on 529 and close to Grand Parkway 99. This 3 bedroom 1 story home features stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, and granite countertops in the kitchen. The Lantana subdivision features a community splash pad and community parks. This new home will save on utility bills with its Energy Star certification. There is a covered back patio to sit out and enjoy the outdoors. Zoned to Cy-Fair Schools. Available now.