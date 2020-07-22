All apartments in Harris County
Last updated January 27 2020 at 9:42 PM

21418 Holly Heights Rd

21418 Holly Heights Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21418 Holly Heights Rd, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Brand new, never lived in home in the new subdivision of Lantana which is located on 529 and close to Grand Parkway 99. This 3 bedroom 1 story home features stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, and granite countertops in the kitchen. The Lantana subdivision features a community splash pad and community parks. This new home will save on utility bills with its Energy Star certification. There is a covered back patio to sit out and enjoy the outdoors. Zoned to Cy-Fair Schools. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21418 Holly Heights Rd have any available units?
21418 Holly Heights Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21418 Holly Heights Rd have?
Some of 21418 Holly Heights Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21418 Holly Heights Rd currently offering any rent specials?
21418 Holly Heights Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21418 Holly Heights Rd pet-friendly?
No, 21418 Holly Heights Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21418 Holly Heights Rd offer parking?
Yes, 21418 Holly Heights Rd offers parking.
Does 21418 Holly Heights Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21418 Holly Heights Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21418 Holly Heights Rd have a pool?
No, 21418 Holly Heights Rd does not have a pool.
Does 21418 Holly Heights Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 21418 Holly Heights Rd has accessible units.
Does 21418 Holly Heights Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21418 Holly Heights Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 21418 Holly Heights Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 21418 Holly Heights Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
