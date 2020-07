Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning fireplace carpet

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new tile in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint throughout with a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The kitchen features granite counter tops with tons of cabinet space. Wood burning fireplace in the family room. Refrigerator included. Close to schools. No commercial vehicles, no business run out of the home.