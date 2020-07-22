All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 21207 Tanner Woods Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
21207 Tanner Woods Ln
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:25 AM

21207 Tanner Woods Ln

21207 Tanner Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21207 Tanner Woods Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
21207 Tanner Woods Ln Available 08/31/19 21207 Tanner Woods Lane - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2121
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Don't wait to apply for this cute 1 story home. Offers a large backyard perfect for many outdoor activities. 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Nice open floor plan & roomy bathrooms. Kitchen with lots of storage room & refrigerator included! Located near Jesse H. Jones Park & Nature Center, Cypress Trails Equestrian Center, & Cypresswood Golf Club. Why wait? Schedule your showing today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5067085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21207 Tanner Woods Ln have any available units?
21207 Tanner Woods Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21207 Tanner Woods Ln have?
Some of 21207 Tanner Woods Ln's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21207 Tanner Woods Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21207 Tanner Woods Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21207 Tanner Woods Ln pet-friendly?
No, 21207 Tanner Woods Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21207 Tanner Woods Ln offer parking?
No, 21207 Tanner Woods Ln does not offer parking.
Does 21207 Tanner Woods Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21207 Tanner Woods Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21207 Tanner Woods Ln have a pool?
No, 21207 Tanner Woods Ln does not have a pool.
Does 21207 Tanner Woods Ln have accessible units?
No, 21207 Tanner Woods Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21207 Tanner Woods Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21207 Tanner Woods Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 21207 Tanner Woods Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21207 Tanner Woods Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Travis
3300 Main Street
Houston, TX 77002
Huntington at Stonefield
13100 Stonefield Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Oak Falls Apartment Homes
4545 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77388
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy
Katy, TX 77450
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St
Houston, TX 77040
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Richton
2322 Richton Street
Houston, TX 77098
Rice Lofts
909 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine