Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:04 AM

2118 Bluffton Ln

2118 Bluffton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2118 Bluffton Lane, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready 5 bedroom 3.5 bath in highly acclaimed Katy ISD! - ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Don't miss out on this lovely home that is right next to area pool! This 5 bedroom 3/1 bath home boasts wood, tile, and carpet. Great open floor plan on a large lot. Master suite down, large gameroom up, also has a study! The back yard has a beautiful flagstone patio great for entertaining and plenty of room to play! TWO refrigerators, washer, and dryer stay! Don't miss out on this beauty!

(RLNE3617495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Bluffton Ln have any available units?
2118 Bluffton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2118 Bluffton Ln have?
Some of 2118 Bluffton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Bluffton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Bluffton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Bluffton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 Bluffton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2118 Bluffton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Bluffton Ln offers parking.
Does 2118 Bluffton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2118 Bluffton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Bluffton Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2118 Bluffton Ln has a pool.
Does 2118 Bluffton Ln have accessible units?
No, 2118 Bluffton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Bluffton Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Bluffton Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Bluffton Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2118 Bluffton Ln has units with air conditioning.
