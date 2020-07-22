2118 Bluffton Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in ready 5 bedroom 3.5 bath in highly acclaimed Katy ISD! - ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Don't miss out on this lovely home that is right next to area pool! This 5 bedroom 3/1 bath home boasts wood, tile, and carpet. Great open floor plan on a large lot. Master suite down, large gameroom up, also has a study! The back yard has a beautiful flagstone patio great for entertaining and plenty of room to play! TWO refrigerators, washer, and dryer stay! Don't miss out on this beauty!



(RLNE3617495)