Harris County, TX
21143 Covington Bridge Lane
21143 Covington Bridge Lane

21143 Covington Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21143 Covington Bridge Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate one story home in Klein ISD with an open split bedroom floor plan. Newly remodeled with interior and exterior paint, new flooring, stainless appliances, and granite countertops. Spacious living room with raised ceilings and a fireplace. Double vanity, separate shower/whirlpool tub and a large walk-in closet in the master bathroom. Easy access to I-45 and the new Exxon facility.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/21143-covington-bridge-ln-spring-tx-77388-usa/84036183-d89f-4212-8c00-0a8a64e41bc0

(RLNE5227812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

