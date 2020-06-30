21143 Covington Bridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate one story home in Klein ISD with an open split bedroom floor plan. Newly remodeled with interior and exterior paint, new flooring, stainless appliances, and granite countertops. Spacious living room with raised ceilings and a fireplace. Double vanity, separate shower/whirlpool tub and a large walk-in closet in the master bathroom. Easy access to I-45 and the new Exxon facility.



