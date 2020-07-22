All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
21114 Fernhollow Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21114 Fernhollow Lane

21114 Fernhollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21114 Fernhollow Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pool
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9dfb4400d6 ----
Charming 3 bedroom home in established Bridgestone subdivision. Enter into a spacious living room with soaring ceilings for a great open feel. Large kitchen and dining combo boasts plenty of cabinets for extra storage and has matching tile flooring throughout the kitchen, dining, and bathrooms. The master bathroom has plenty of counter space and a built in vanity. The whole home has freshly cleaned carpets, is recently painted throughout, and ready for move-in! Come tour today, it won\'t last long!

1 Year

Back Yard
Blinds
Carpet
Ceramic Tile
Fence
Oven
Pool
Range
Washer / Dryer Hookups
Window Coverings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21114 Fernhollow Lane have any available units?
21114 Fernhollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21114 Fernhollow Lane have?
Some of 21114 Fernhollow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21114 Fernhollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21114 Fernhollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21114 Fernhollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21114 Fernhollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21114 Fernhollow Lane offer parking?
No, 21114 Fernhollow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 21114 Fernhollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21114 Fernhollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21114 Fernhollow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 21114 Fernhollow Lane has a pool.
Does 21114 Fernhollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 21114 Fernhollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21114 Fernhollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21114 Fernhollow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21114 Fernhollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21114 Fernhollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
