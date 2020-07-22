21114 Fernhollow Lane

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom home in established Bridgestone subdivision. Enter into a spacious living room with soaring ceilings for a great open feel. Large kitchen and dining combo boasts plenty of cabinets for extra storage and has matching tile flooring throughout the kitchen, dining, and bathrooms. The master bathroom has plenty of counter space and a built in vanity. The whole home has freshly cleaned carpets, is recently painted throughout, and ready for move-in! Come tour today, it won\'t last long!
1 Year
Back Yard
Blinds
Carpet
Ceramic Tile
Fence
Oven
Pool
Range
Washer / Dryer Hookups
Window Coverings