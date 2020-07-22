All apartments in Harris County
2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE
Last updated July 1 2019 at 5:38 AM

2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE

2107 Enchanted Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Enchanted Park Lane, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
DON'T MISS THIS SPACIOUS, MOVE-IN READY ONE-STORY HOME in the highly regarded OAK PARK TRAILS community. OPEN PLAN with Formal Living (optional Game Room or Study), Formal Dining and Family Room. You'll love the new designer paint and gleaming wood laminate floors...a wide-open Texas-size Kitchen with gas cooking... the PRIVATE MASTER RETREAT with walk-in closet and bath featuring a sit-down vanity and oversized garden tub with shower...spacious secondary bedrooms and a hall bath. Appliances included. AHS home warranty provided, tenant pays service fee. You'll enjoy living in this family-friendly neighborhood, within walking distance of the park, tennis courts and pool...school bus stops on this street! Kids attend some of the best Katy ISD schools: EXLEY/MCMEANS/TAYLOR! CALL TODAY for more information or to schedule a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE have any available units?
2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE have?
Some of 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE offers parking.
Does 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE has a pool.
Does 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE have accessible units?
Yes, 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE has accessible units.
Does 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
