2107 ENCHANTED PARK LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage tennis court

DON'T MISS THIS SPACIOUS, MOVE-IN READY ONE-STORY HOME in the highly regarded OAK PARK TRAILS community. OPEN PLAN with Formal Living (optional Game Room or Study), Formal Dining and Family Room. You'll love the new designer paint and gleaming wood laminate floors...a wide-open Texas-size Kitchen with gas cooking... the PRIVATE MASTER RETREAT with walk-in closet and bath featuring a sit-down vanity and oversized garden tub with shower...spacious secondary bedrooms and a hall bath. Appliances included. AHS home warranty provided, tenant pays service fee. You'll enjoy living in this family-friendly neighborhood, within walking distance of the park, tennis courts and pool...school bus stops on this street! Kids attend some of the best Katy ISD schools: EXLEY/MCMEANS/TAYLOR! CALL TODAY for more information or to schedule a private showing.