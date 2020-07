Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED THROUGHOUT!! This home is a show stopper with beautiful new flooring throughout, open concept, designer light fixtures, and a kitchen that would be any chef's dream.All rooms are spacious and the master bedroom boasts an en-suite spa-like bath.This large home is move in ready and waiting for the perfect family!