20919 Roxette Court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice 2 story 4 bedroom home located on a quiet cul de sac street convenient to major highways, schools and shopping. The first floor is very open with lots of natural light and high ceilings. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets with newer appliances. Master bedroom is on the first floor with an ensuite bath that has double sinks and a separate tub & shower. The second floor has three nice size bedrooms and a full bath. There is No Carpet in the entire home. Home is ready for move-in!