Harris County, TX
20919 Roxette Court
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:42 AM

20919 Roxette Court

20919 Roxette Court · No Longer Available
Location

20919 Roxette Court, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

Very nice 2 story 4 bedroom home located on a quiet cul de sac street convenient to major highways, schools and shopping. The first floor is very open with lots of natural light and high ceilings. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets with newer appliances. Master bedroom is on the first floor with an ensuite bath that has double sinks and a separate tub & shower. The second floor has three nice size bedrooms and a full bath. There is No Carpet in the entire home. Home is ready for move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20919 Roxette Court have any available units?
20919 Roxette Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20919 Roxette Court have?
Some of 20919 Roxette Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20919 Roxette Court currently offering any rent specials?
20919 Roxette Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20919 Roxette Court pet-friendly?
No, 20919 Roxette Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 20919 Roxette Court offer parking?
Yes, 20919 Roxette Court offers parking.
Does 20919 Roxette Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20919 Roxette Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20919 Roxette Court have a pool?
No, 20919 Roxette Court does not have a pool.
Does 20919 Roxette Court have accessible units?
No, 20919 Roxette Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20919 Roxette Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20919 Roxette Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 20919 Roxette Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20919 Roxette Court does not have units with air conditioning.
