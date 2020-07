Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Bring all of your client and friends! Beautiful 3 beedroom 2 bath home for lease in the Spring, Texas area. Island kitchen with Refrigerator included. 2'' blinds. Big walk-in closets. Home is in newly developed subdivision 2015. Covered patio with nice backyard. Quick and easy access to 45 close to shopping and entertainment. You will not be disappointed! Home is a MUST SEE!