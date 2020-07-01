20027 Golden Mesa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking

Nestled on a lot with no back neighbors in the quiet community of Sundown Glen, this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home features a recently replaced roof and HVAC, a brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the living room, and a dining room. Hone your culinary abilities in the chefs kitchen, equipped with a gas range and breakfast bar. Melt away the stress in the master suite, complete with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, tub, and separate shower. Home has a water softener system. The patio with a deck extension in the backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining and leisure. Located near I-10 and the Grand Parkway, commutes to the Energy Corridor are a breeze. Enjoy popular shopping, dining, and entertainment at the nearby Katy Mills Mall. Schools are zoned to Katy ISD. This is a home you dont want to miss call today!