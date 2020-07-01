All apartments in Harris County
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:21 PM

20027 Golden Mesa Drive

20027 Golden Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20027 Golden Mesa Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Nestled on a lot with no back neighbors in the quiet community of Sundown Glen, this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home features a recently replaced roof and HVAC, a brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the living room, and a dining room. Hone your culinary abilities in the chefs kitchen, equipped with a gas range and breakfast bar. Melt away the stress in the master suite, complete with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, tub, and separate shower. Home has a water softener system. The patio with a deck extension in the backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining and leisure. Located near I-10 and the Grand Parkway, commutes to the Energy Corridor are a breeze. Enjoy popular shopping, dining, and entertainment at the nearby Katy Mills Mall. Schools are zoned to Katy ISD. This is a home you dont want to miss call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20027 Golden Mesa Drive have any available units?
20027 Golden Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20027 Golden Mesa Drive have?
Some of 20027 Golden Mesa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20027 Golden Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20027 Golden Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20027 Golden Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20027 Golden Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 20027 Golden Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20027 Golden Mesa Drive offers parking.
Does 20027 Golden Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20027 Golden Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20027 Golden Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 20027 Golden Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20027 Golden Mesa Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 20027 Golden Mesa Drive has accessible units.
Does 20027 Golden Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20027 Golden Mesa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20027 Golden Mesa Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20027 Golden Mesa Drive has units with air conditioning.
