Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel game room microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

LOvely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home nestled in a cul de sac in the Bear Creek Meadows subdivision. Conveniently located with quick access to Fry rd and local shopping. Freshly painted interior. The home offers tile flooring down stairs, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a nice tile backsplash. All bedrooms and game room are up. Lawn care included.