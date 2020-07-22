All apartments in Harris County
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:30 PM

18726 Candleview Drive

18726 Candleview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18726 Candleview Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
18726 Candleview - Very open and large floorplan with 4/2.5 layout. The den is huge and ready for entertaining with a wet bar. The Master bedroom is down and all other bedrooms up. Formal living and dining rooms. Pool in community area. 2 car detached garage with automatic. Fully fenced and sprinkler system and trash included in HOA dues. Stainless Steel appliances with granite countertops.

(RLNE4838967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18726 Candleview Drive have any available units?
18726 Candleview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18726 Candleview Drive have?
Some of 18726 Candleview Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18726 Candleview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18726 Candleview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18726 Candleview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18726 Candleview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18726 Candleview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18726 Candleview Drive offers parking.
Does 18726 Candleview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18726 Candleview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18726 Candleview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18726 Candleview Drive has a pool.
Does 18726 Candleview Drive have accessible units?
No, 18726 Candleview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18726 Candleview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18726 Candleview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18726 Candleview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18726 Candleview Drive has units with air conditioning.
