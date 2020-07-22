All apartments in Harris County
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:02 AM

18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive

18603 Willow Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18603 Willow Cove Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home sit on well manicured yard. Large shade tree with a swing to enjoy visiting with family. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Freshly painted, tile floors, stainless appliances and gas range. Family room with fireplace, opens up to dining room, great for entertaining. Kitchen is adorable, lots of cabinets with storage space. Butlers bar for your morning coffee.UPGRADES,CROWN MOLDING,TILE BACK SPLASH,EXTND PATIO,UTLITY SNK,SHWR W/JACUZZI TUB,GARDEN WINDOW IN MASTER BATH,RECESSED LIGHTING.ISLAND KIT,WHT CABINETS,FANS,GREAT CURB APPEAL,SEC SYS,FRML DINING Large back yard for your entertaining and relaxing family reunions. A must see home that has been well maintained!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive have any available units?
18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive have?
Some of 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive offers parking.
Does 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive have a pool?
No, 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive have accessible units?
No, 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
