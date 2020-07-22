18603 Willow Cove Dr Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home sit on well manicured yard. Large shade tree with a swing to enjoy visiting with family. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Freshly painted, tile floors, stainless appliances and gas range. Family room with fireplace, opens up to dining room, great for entertaining. Kitchen is adorable, lots of cabinets with storage space. Butlers bar for your morning coffee.UPGRADES,CROWN MOLDING,TILE BACK SPLASH,EXTND PATIO,UTLITY SNK,SHWR W/JACUZZI TUB,GARDEN WINDOW IN MASTER BATH,RECESSED LIGHTING.ISLAND KIT,WHT CABINETS,FANS,GREAT CURB APPEAL,SEC SYS,FRML DINING Large back yard for your entertaining and relaxing family reunions. A must see home that has been well maintained!!