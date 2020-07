Amenities

Super cute craftsman style home with modern decor is ready for a new family to make memories. This amazing rental offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Upgrades Galore!! Open floor plan makes it great to stay connected to the family and entertain when guests are over. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator are included. Don't miss out on this opportunity to be close to shopping, restaurants, pool, activity center and workout facility!