All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 17402 Eastwood Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
17402 Eastwood Cir
Last updated May 7 2019 at 5:48 PM

17402 Eastwood Cir

17402 Eastwood Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17402 Eastwood Cir, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac in west Houston. Open concept, updated tile throughout, no carpet. Huge living room with a fireplace and lots of windows. Granite countertops in the kitchen with marvelous backsplash, tons of cabinets and counter space. Large master bedroom with luxurious bathroom, dual vanity and separate tub and shower. Covered patio and a huge corner lot, back yard perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Community pool, clubhouse, playground, and tennis courts. Conveniently located minutes from Barker Cypress and HWY 6, allowing you to easily enjoy all the restaurants, shopping, and entertainment that the west side has to offer. Renowned CyFair ISD. Call today to schedule a showing as this home will not last long. Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! NO upfront pet deposit and included fresh air amenity gets air filters delivered to your door. *Pets case by case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17402 Eastwood Cir have any available units?
17402 Eastwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 17402 Eastwood Cir have?
Some of 17402 Eastwood Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17402 Eastwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
17402 Eastwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17402 Eastwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 17402 Eastwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 17402 Eastwood Cir offer parking?
No, 17402 Eastwood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 17402 Eastwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17402 Eastwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17402 Eastwood Cir have a pool?
Yes, 17402 Eastwood Cir has a pool.
Does 17402 Eastwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 17402 Eastwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 17402 Eastwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 17402 Eastwood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17402 Eastwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 17402 Eastwood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fountains at Champion
14827 Mittlestedt Champions Road
Houston, TX 77069
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave
Webster, TX 77058
Sommerall Station
6777 Sommerall Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Olympia at Willowick Park
3939 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Towne Lake Apartments
5730 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
Mirabella Apartments
816 Oak St
Houston, TX 77018
Paramount
1800 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine