17402 Eastwood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac in west Houston. Open concept, updated tile throughout, no carpet. Huge living room with a fireplace and lots of windows. Granite countertops in the kitchen with marvelous backsplash, tons of cabinets and counter space. Large master bedroom with luxurious bathroom, dual vanity and separate tub and shower. Covered patio and a huge corner lot, back yard perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Community pool, clubhouse, playground, and tennis courts. Conveniently located minutes from Barker Cypress and HWY 6, allowing you to easily enjoy all the restaurants, shopping, and entertainment that the west side has to offer. Renowned CyFair ISD. Call today to schedule a showing as this home will not last long. Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! NO upfront pet deposit and included fresh air amenity gets air filters delivered to your door. *Pets case by case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income