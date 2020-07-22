All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 17302 Cascade Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
17302 Cascade Circle
Last updated June 12 2019 at 5:22 PM

17302 Cascade Circle

17302 Cascade Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17302 Cascade Circle, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home situated on a corner lot inside a quiet cul-de-sac! Upon entry you are greeted by both an executive study & an elegant dining room with easy access to both the family room & kitchen; it's an entertainer's dream! Kick back in the large family room featuring hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling, a stone-fronted fireplace & a wall of windows with plantation shutters that shower the space in natural light! Create your favorite recipes in the beautiful kitchen equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, 2 pantries & unmatched cabinet space! You are sure to love the spacious master suite complete with wood floors, direct backyard access & a stunning bathroom that showcases marble floors, double sinks, a walk-in closet, a modern tub & a tiled walk-in shower! The home also has a large backyard with a massive covered patio & plenty of green space for activities! JUST UPGRADED ROOF, A/C UNIT & WATER HEATER! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17302 Cascade Circle have any available units?
17302 Cascade Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 17302 Cascade Circle have?
Some of 17302 Cascade Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17302 Cascade Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17302 Cascade Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17302 Cascade Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17302 Cascade Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 17302 Cascade Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17302 Cascade Circle offers parking.
Does 17302 Cascade Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17302 Cascade Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17302 Cascade Circle have a pool?
No, 17302 Cascade Circle does not have a pool.
Does 17302 Cascade Circle have accessible units?
No, 17302 Cascade Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17302 Cascade Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17302 Cascade Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 17302 Cascade Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17302 Cascade Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road
Houston, TX 77049
Latitude Med Center
1850 Old Main Street
Houston, TX 77030
Regency at Park
11300 Regency Green Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77429
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct
Houston, TX 77021
Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Abbey at Eldridge, The
13101 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine