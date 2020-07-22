17302 Cascade Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home situated on a corner lot inside a quiet cul-de-sac! Upon entry you are greeted by both an executive study & an elegant dining room with easy access to both the family room & kitchen; it's an entertainer's dream! Kick back in the large family room featuring hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling, a stone-fronted fireplace & a wall of windows with plantation shutters that shower the space in natural light! Create your favorite recipes in the beautiful kitchen equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, 2 pantries & unmatched cabinet space! You are sure to love the spacious master suite complete with wood floors, direct backyard access & a stunning bathroom that showcases marble floors, double sinks, a walk-in closet, a modern tub & a tiled walk-in shower! The home also has a large backyard with a massive covered patio & plenty of green space for activities! JUST UPGRADED ROOF, A/C UNIT & WATER HEATER! Don't miss out!