Fresh Paint Through out. 3 Bedroom Single Story House with lots of closets and storage space. All rooms have ceiling fans. Must have a good credit and rental history. NO Section 8 Please. Call today for an appointment. Supra on the front door.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1702 Kriswood Drive have any available units?
1702 Kriswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 1702 Kriswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Kriswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.