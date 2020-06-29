All apartments in Harris County
1702 Kriswood Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:24 AM

1702 Kriswood Drive

1702 Kriswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1702 Kriswood Drive, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Fresh Paint Through out. 3 Bedroom Single Story House with lots of closets and storage space. All rooms have ceiling fans. Must have a good credit and rental history. NO Section 8 Please. Call today for an appointment. Supra on the front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Kriswood Drive have any available units?
1702 Kriswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 1702 Kriswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Kriswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Kriswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1702 Kriswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1702 Kriswood Drive offer parking?
No, 1702 Kriswood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Kriswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Kriswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Kriswood Drive have a pool?
No, 1702 Kriswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Kriswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1702 Kriswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Kriswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Kriswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 Kriswood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 Kriswood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
