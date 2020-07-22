17003 Everett Oaks Lane

Amenities

Welcome home to this beatiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the highly sought Canyon Lakes community! This home offer an open floor plan with plenty of natural light, tile and laminate flooring through out. Beautiful designer paint and fixtures, including gas range/oven and refrigerator. The two story living area boasts a fireplace and is adjacent to the kitchen which features granite counters, tile backsplash and a breakfast area. Downstairs also holds the master suite which has dual sinks, a separate shower and garden tub while the large game room and secondary bedrooms are located upstairs.The huge backyard will make it perfect for entertaining. It is close to community park, schools with close proximity to Towne Lake, major highways, dining, shopping and much more.