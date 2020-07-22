All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 17003 Everett Oaks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
17003 Everett Oaks Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17003 Everett Oaks Lane

17003 Everett Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17003 Everett Oaks Lane, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
game room
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Welcome home to this beatiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the highly sought Canyon Lakes community! This home offer an open floor plan with plenty of natural light, tile and laminate flooring through out. Beautiful designer paint and fixtures, including gas range/oven and refrigerator. The two story living area boasts a fireplace and is adjacent to the kitchen which features granite counters, tile backsplash and a breakfast area. Downstairs also holds the master suite which has dual sinks, a separate shower and garden tub while the large game room and secondary bedrooms are located upstairs.The huge backyard will make it perfect for entertaining. It is close to community park, schools with close proximity to Towne Lake, major highways, dining, shopping and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17003 Everett Oaks Lane have any available units?
17003 Everett Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 17003 Everett Oaks Lane have?
Some of 17003 Everett Oaks Lane's amenities include granite counters, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17003 Everett Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17003 Everett Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17003 Everett Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17003 Everett Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 17003 Everett Oaks Lane offer parking?
No, 17003 Everett Oaks Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17003 Everett Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17003 Everett Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17003 Everett Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 17003 Everett Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17003 Everett Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 17003 Everett Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17003 Everett Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17003 Everett Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17003 Everett Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17003 Everett Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables 6464 San Felipe
6464 San Felipe Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave
Pasadena, TX 77506
Heights West End
4020 Koehler St
Houston, TX 77007
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy
Houston, TX 77058
Tuscany Court Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Fairfield Cove
15615 Blue Ash Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Avanti Cityside
7373 Ardmore Street
Houston, TX 77054

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine