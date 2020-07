Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Must See - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car Garage. Large open kitchen with breakfast nook, roomy family room with cozy fireplace, master suite downstairs with walk in closet, upstairs bedrooms. This home is in a prime location. Close to 249, restaurants, shopping and schools.

Large fenced in back yard with patio for family fun.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.