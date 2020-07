Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

THE LAKE OF COPPER VILLAGE is a dream subdivision,this gem is located just 2 min from EXEMPLARY schoolsrated(9/10), Also, you will have access to POOL area, TENNIS court, and more. This ONE story house offers you a oversized master and 3 more bedrooms, not forget extra The STUDY with a customized DESK. cover patio, wood flooring, and more. Welcome to your dreamed home.