All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 16530 Pentonshire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
16530 Pentonshire Lane
Last updated September 10 2019 at 4:40 PM

16530 Pentonshire Lane

16530 Pentonshire Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16530 Pentonshire Lane, Harris County, TX 77090

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
PRE-LEASING for Sept. 8th Move In!!! MUST SEE 2 Story Townhouse w/attached 2 car garage! This well maintained, tastefully renovated home is the perfect place to call home. Kitchen have plenty of cabinet space and includes ALL the appliances! Both bedrooms are upstairs with laundry room that include w/d! Spacious Master Bedroom with view of the woods. Large walk-in closet and master bath have oversized garden tub! Wood and tile floors throughout! Ceiling fans in every room! Nice patio that back up to woods with nice view of the trees! Park and a playground less than 2-minute walk. NO upfront Pet or Security Deposit! Plus Bonus amenity which includes air filter delivered to your front door! Home is located less than 3 minutes from major highway (Cypress Creek PKWY/1960; 5 minutes from Interstate 45; and less than 15 minutes from the Woodlands.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16530 Pentonshire Lane have any available units?
16530 Pentonshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16530 Pentonshire Lane have?
Some of 16530 Pentonshire Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16530 Pentonshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16530 Pentonshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16530 Pentonshire Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16530 Pentonshire Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16530 Pentonshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16530 Pentonshire Lane offers parking.
Does 16530 Pentonshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16530 Pentonshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16530 Pentonshire Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16530 Pentonshire Lane has a pool.
Does 16530 Pentonshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 16530 Pentonshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16530 Pentonshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16530 Pentonshire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16530 Pentonshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16530 Pentonshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls at Copper Lake
9140 Highway 6 N.
Houston, TX 77095
Camden Whispering Oaks
12655 W Houston Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
The Redford
1221 Redford Rd
Houston, TX 77034
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine