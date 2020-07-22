16530 Pentonshire Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage pet friendly

PRE-LEASING for Sept. 8th Move In!!! MUST SEE 2 Story Townhouse w/attached 2 car garage! This well maintained, tastefully renovated home is the perfect place to call home. Kitchen have plenty of cabinet space and includes ALL the appliances! Both bedrooms are upstairs with laundry room that include w/d! Spacious Master Bedroom with view of the woods. Large walk-in closet and master bath have oversized garden tub! Wood and tile floors throughout! Ceiling fans in every room! Nice patio that back up to woods with nice view of the trees! Park and a playground less than 2-minute walk. NO upfront Pet or Security Deposit! Plus Bonus amenity which includes air filter delivered to your front door! Home is located less than 3 minutes from major highway (Cypress Creek PKWY/1960; 5 minutes from Interstate 45; and less than 15 minutes from the Woodlands.