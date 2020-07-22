All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 16222 Pinon Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
16222 Pinon Vista Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:36 PM

16222 Pinon Vista Drive

16222 Pinon Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16222 Pinon Vista Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath that backs up to the lake. Water view from Kitchen/Den/Master Bedroom. Formal living, game room and separate area for Study. Open floor plan with high ceilings in gated community. Located near 290 and surrounded by shopping centers and entertainment. There's plenty of space to relax inside and out, beautiful backyard with a lot of shade to relax under the trees by the lake! Zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! Air filters delivered to your door for $10 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16222 Pinon Vista Drive have any available units?
16222 Pinon Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 16222 Pinon Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16222 Pinon Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16222 Pinon Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16222 Pinon Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16222 Pinon Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 16222 Pinon Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16222 Pinon Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16222 Pinon Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16222 Pinon Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 16222 Pinon Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16222 Pinon Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 16222 Pinon Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16222 Pinon Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16222 Pinon Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16222 Pinon Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16222 Pinon Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77072
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Mt. Vernon Lofts
4509 Mount Vernon Street
Houston, TX 77006
Kingston Villas
21540 Provincial Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
The Village on Memorial Townhomes
15200 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Bella Springs Townhomes
1550 Blalock Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr
Houston, TX 77072
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine