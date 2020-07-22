16222 Pinon Vista Drive

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath that backs up to the lake. Water view from Kitchen/Den/Master Bedroom. Formal living, game room and separate area for Study. Open floor plan with high ceilings in gated community. Located near 290 and surrounded by shopping centers and entertainment. There's plenty of space to relax inside and out, beautiful backyard with a lot of shade to relax under the trees by the lake! Zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! Air filters delivered to your door for $10 per month.