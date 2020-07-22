16022 Hollow Rock Drive

Amenities

WATER INCLUDED! Come home to the quiet beauty of 16022 Hollow Rock next to Vintage Park, Star Cinema, Whole Foods & HEB with easy access to 249 & the beltway. Majestic Oaks has two playgrounds - one just right down the street - and a subdivision pool. Water & trash included in rent. This family friendly home has an bright, open plan, high ceilings, wood and tile flooring (no carpet) and features a welcoming two story foyer, formal living and dining rooms, breakfast room, downstairs family room and an upstairs game room. The island kitchen has lots of prep space & is open to the breakfast and family rooms. Energy efficient LED lighting throughout as well as two NEST thermostats! All bedrooms are upstairs and have hardwood flooring. The master bedroom has soaring ceilings and built in shelving. Shop area in garage. The home is situated only 1.7 miles from the local YMCA and within 2 miles of major biking trails. Large utility room with storage area. Trash, water & sewer included in rent.