Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16010 St. Michaels Dr Unit: 16010

16010 Saint · No Longer Available
Location

16010 Saint, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
internet access
We have a cozy one bedroom one bathroom condo that is located in North Arlington. We are walking distance to Hurricane Harbor Water Park or a 3 minute drive. We are also a 7 minute drive to the AT&T stadium, Six Flags over Texas, and the Texas Rangers Ball Park. We are a 25 minute drive to Downtown Dallas and 13 minutes to the Verizon theater.

We have 2 comfortable leather couches with 4 recliner seats. One couch can be used as a sleeping area. We also have an extra queen sized air mattress if you are bringing extra guests. This makes for a total of 5 sleeping spaces. The living room consists of several board games for guests and an additional TV with cable, netflix, HULU, etc. The master bedroom consists of a TV, full closet, and queen sized bed. There is Wi-Fi throughout the entire condo so you will have an internet connection for tablets, phones, etc. We also have a quiet patio area for your enjoyment.

You will have access to a full kitchen, washer, dryer, and bathroom. You will have detergent pods and dryer sheets for the washer and dryer. There is also a keurig with different flavors of coffee in the kitchen area. The condo also has a pool and hot tub on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

