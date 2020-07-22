All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 15918 Mustang Mountain Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
15918 Mustang Mountain Court
Last updated December 19 2019 at 5:40 PM

15918 Mustang Mountain Court

15918 Mustang Mountain Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15918 Mustang Mountain Court, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Conveniently located in the Vintage Park Area Houston, this beautiful home sits on a cul-de-sac with lots of upgraded features! Shows impeccably like a model home with a large covered terrace on the back yard and a great view to the pond. Open concept, surround sound, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop island, and Stainless Steel appliances. New Refrigerator, washer and dryer also included. Gas log fireplace, wooden floors, tile and carpet. Two of the four bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. Window treatment included (blinds and curtains). Neighborhood pool and clubhouse. Walking distance to The Vintage Park Shopping Area and Restaurants. Klein schools, and very close to the Lone Star College, 249 and 99 Grand Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15918 Mustang Mountain Court have any available units?
15918 Mustang Mountain Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 15918 Mustang Mountain Court have?
Some of 15918 Mustang Mountain Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15918 Mustang Mountain Court currently offering any rent specials?
15918 Mustang Mountain Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15918 Mustang Mountain Court pet-friendly?
No, 15918 Mustang Mountain Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 15918 Mustang Mountain Court offer parking?
Yes, 15918 Mustang Mountain Court offers parking.
Does 15918 Mustang Mountain Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15918 Mustang Mountain Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15918 Mustang Mountain Court have a pool?
Yes, 15918 Mustang Mountain Court has a pool.
Does 15918 Mustang Mountain Court have accessible units?
No, 15918 Mustang Mountain Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15918 Mustang Mountain Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15918 Mustang Mountain Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15918 Mustang Mountain Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15918 Mustang Mountain Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street
Houston, TX 77035
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
Stratford House Apartments
4010 Linkwood Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Garden Oaks
5610 Royal Palms St
Houston, TX 77021
Oak Grove
10770 Barely Ln
Houston, TX 77070
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
The Life at Spring Estates
16112 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77090

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine