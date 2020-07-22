15918 Mustang Mountain Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Conveniently located in the Vintage Park Area Houston, this beautiful home sits on a cul-de-sac with lots of upgraded features! Shows impeccably like a model home with a large covered terrace on the back yard and a great view to the pond. Open concept, surround sound, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop island, and Stainless Steel appliances. New Refrigerator, washer and dryer also included. Gas log fireplace, wooden floors, tile and carpet. Two of the four bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. Window treatment included (blinds and curtains). Neighborhood pool and clubhouse. Walking distance to The Vintage Park Shopping Area and Restaurants. Klein schools, and very close to the Lone Star College, 249 and 99 Grand Parkway.