Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:39 AM

15718 Baytree Drive

15718 Baytree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15718 Baytree Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Gorgeous Remodel! Hard to find 4 Bedrm Located Close to Vintage, HP, HEB, 249! This Home & Neighborhood Was High and Dry During Harvey--No Flooding!! Almost Everything Has Been Redone Making This a Fantastic Place to Call Home! Interior Recently Repainted, New Tile Flooring, Repainted Cabinets, Black Appliances, New Lighting & Fixtures, Secondary Bathroom Completely Remodeled + Granite in Kitchen and BOTH Bathrooms!! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer ALL Included! Newer HVAC Unit! Low Maintenance Backyard + Separate Workshop/Storage Shed w/Electricity! Highly Rated Klein ISD! Super Location Minutes to Everything! Move in and Enjoy! See it Today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15718 Baytree Drive have any available units?
15718 Baytree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 15718 Baytree Drive have?
Some of 15718 Baytree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15718 Baytree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15718 Baytree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15718 Baytree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15718 Baytree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 15718 Baytree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15718 Baytree Drive offers parking.
Does 15718 Baytree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15718 Baytree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15718 Baytree Drive have a pool?
No, 15718 Baytree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15718 Baytree Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 15718 Baytree Drive has accessible units.
Does 15718 Baytree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15718 Baytree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15718 Baytree Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15718 Baytree Drive has units with air conditioning.
