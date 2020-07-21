15718 Baytree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Gorgeous Remodel! Hard to find 4 Bedrm Located Close to Vintage, HP, HEB, 249! This Home & Neighborhood Was High and Dry During Harvey--No Flooding!! Almost Everything Has Been Redone Making This a Fantastic Place to Call Home! Interior Recently Repainted, New Tile Flooring, Repainted Cabinets, Black Appliances, New Lighting & Fixtures, Secondary Bathroom Completely Remodeled + Granite in Kitchen and BOTH Bathrooms!! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer ALL Included! Newer HVAC Unit! Low Maintenance Backyard + Separate Workshop/Storage Shed w/Electricity! Highly Rated Klein ISD! Super Location Minutes to Everything! Move in and Enjoy! See it Today!!