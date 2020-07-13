All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15006 Marlebone Ct

15006 Marlebone Court · No Longer Available
Location

15006 Marlebone Court, Harris County, TX 77069

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 30th of November, Apply Now!

Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 11/30/18 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 8826905051

Address - 15006 Marlebone Ct Houston, TX 77069

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2pev2Y7

Visit the following link to schedule a self showing

renter.rently.com/properties/684443

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property. It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

Visit the following link to take a virtual tour

www.tourfactory.com/2069522

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

Freshly remodeled by RHSS Rentals, this Houston, TX home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and offers 2,803 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

No owner of a lot shall be permitted to keep more than two (2) of each species of household pets permitted hereunder.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm Name: Owners.com
Broker Name: Lawanda Johnson
Contact Number: (470) 482-6041
Email Address: Lawanda.Johnson@rhss.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2pev2Y7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15006 Marlebone Ct have any available units?
15006 Marlebone Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 15006 Marlebone Ct have?
Some of 15006 Marlebone Ct's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15006 Marlebone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15006 Marlebone Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15006 Marlebone Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 15006 Marlebone Ct is pet friendly.
Does 15006 Marlebone Ct offer parking?
No, 15006 Marlebone Ct does not offer parking.
Does 15006 Marlebone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15006 Marlebone Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15006 Marlebone Ct have a pool?
Yes, 15006 Marlebone Ct has a pool.
Does 15006 Marlebone Ct have accessible units?
No, 15006 Marlebone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15006 Marlebone Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 15006 Marlebone Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15006 Marlebone Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 15006 Marlebone Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
