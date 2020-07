14814 Wortham Stream Court

Amenities

*AVAIL.JAN.1ST**A sophisticated sanctuary awaits in this Fall Creek respite. Ideal for hospitality & relaxation, this Triumph Home is the epitome of refined elegance. Designer touches & architectural features abound! The foyer welcomes you warmly, with a gracious formal dining & private study offsetting the entry. Two spacious size bedrooms with a stunning bath that offers its own privacy. The comfortable family room & upgraded kitchen, featuring breakfast area & bar seating, offer the epitome of entertaining. The upgraded kitchen hosts a beautiful large island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer tile backsplash & refinished cabinets. Beautifully integrated with the family room, the banquette of windows beckons you into the outdoor space, highlighted by lovely landscaped grounds.The master suite is a peaceful haven, complete with a sitting area & stylish bath w/ his & her shower head. No detail overlooked, this home is overflowing w/ upgrades&luxury.