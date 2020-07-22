All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 14814 Wortham Stream Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
14814 Wortham Stream Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14814 Wortham Stream Court

14814 Wortham Stream Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14814 Wortham Stream Court, Harris County, TX 77396

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*AVAIL.JAN.1ST**A sophisticated sanctuary awaits in this Fall Creek respite. Ideal for hospitality &amp;amp; relaxation, this Triumph Home is the epitome of refined elegance. Designer touches &amp;amp; architectural features abound! The foyer welcomes you warmly, with a gracious formal dining &amp;amp; private study offsetting the entry. Two spacious size bedrooms with a stunning bath that offers its own privacy. The comfortable family room &amp;amp; upgraded kitchen, featuring breakfast area &amp;amp; bar seating, offer the epitome of entertaining. The upgraded kitchen hosts a beautiful large island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer tile backsplash &amp;amp; refinished cabinets. Beautifully integrated with the family room, the banquette of windows beckons you into the outdoor space, highlighted by lovely landscaped grounds.The master suite is a peaceful haven, complete with a sitting area &amp;amp; stylish bath w/ his &amp;amp; her shower head. No detail overlooked, this home is overflowing w/ upgrades&amp;amp;luxury.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14814 Wortham Stream Court have any available units?
14814 Wortham Stream Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 14814 Wortham Stream Court currently offering any rent specials?
14814 Wortham Stream Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14814 Wortham Stream Court pet-friendly?
No, 14814 Wortham Stream Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 14814 Wortham Stream Court offer parking?
No, 14814 Wortham Stream Court does not offer parking.
Does 14814 Wortham Stream Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14814 Wortham Stream Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14814 Wortham Stream Court have a pool?
No, 14814 Wortham Stream Court does not have a pool.
Does 14814 Wortham Stream Court have accessible units?
No, 14814 Wortham Stream Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14814 Wortham Stream Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14814 Wortham Stream Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14814 Wortham Stream Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14814 Wortham Stream Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
City Place
306 McGowen St
Houston, TX 77006
Income Restricted - Zollie Scales Manor
4001 Corder St
Houston, TX 77021
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St
Houston, TX 77051
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave
Pasadena, TX 77505
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine