14814 Wortham Stream Court

*AVAIL.JAN.1ST**A sophisticated sanctuary awaits in this Fall Creek respite. Ideal for hospitality &amp; relaxation, this Triumph Home is the epitome of refined elegance. Designer touches &amp; architectural features abound! The foyer welcomes you warmly, with a gracious formal dining &amp; private study offsetting the entry. Two spacious size bedrooms with a stunning bath that offers its own privacy. The comfortable family room &amp; upgraded kitchen, featuring breakfast area &amp; bar seating, offer the epitome of entertaining. The upgraded kitchen hosts a beautiful large island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer tile backsplash &amp; refinished cabinets. Beautifully integrated with the family room, the banquette of windows beckons you into the outdoor space, highlighted by lovely landscaped grounds.The master suite is a peaceful haven, complete with a sitting area &amp; stylish bath w/ his &amp; her shower head. No detail overlooked, this home is overflowing w/ upgrades&amp;luxury.