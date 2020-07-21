All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:18 PM

14411 Middle Bluff Trl

14411 Middle Bluff Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14411 Middle Bluff Trail, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 BEDROOM/3.5Bath/3 Car Garage! Open floorplan. Large family room featuring custom built-ins and fireplace. Study w French doors, built-ins and wood floors. Formal Dining room w wood floors and vaulted ceiling. Island kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite countertops. Gameroom upstairs w built-in desk/shelves plus beautiful view of the lake. Walk in closets in bedrooms. Master bedroom carpet to be replaced with laminate. Tech Shield radiant barrier! Zoned AC. Huge yard with no back neighbors. Lots of storage. Sprinkler system. Cy-Fair Schools!!Available for showings beginning April 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14411 Middle Bluff Trl have any available units?
14411 Middle Bluff Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 14411 Middle Bluff Trl have?
Some of 14411 Middle Bluff Trl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14411 Middle Bluff Trl currently offering any rent specials?
14411 Middle Bluff Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14411 Middle Bluff Trl pet-friendly?
No, 14411 Middle Bluff Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 14411 Middle Bluff Trl offer parking?
Yes, 14411 Middle Bluff Trl offers parking.
Does 14411 Middle Bluff Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14411 Middle Bluff Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14411 Middle Bluff Trl have a pool?
No, 14411 Middle Bluff Trl does not have a pool.
Does 14411 Middle Bluff Trl have accessible units?
No, 14411 Middle Bluff Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 14411 Middle Bluff Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14411 Middle Bluff Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 14411 Middle Bluff Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14411 Middle Bluff Trl has units with air conditioning.
