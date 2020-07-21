14411 Middle Bluff Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 5 BEDROOM/3.5Bath/3 Car Garage! Open floorplan. Large family room featuring custom built-ins and fireplace. Study w French doors, built-ins and wood floors. Formal Dining room w wood floors and vaulted ceiling. Island kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite countertops. Gameroom upstairs w built-in desk/shelves plus beautiful view of the lake. Walk in closets in bedrooms. Master bedroom carpet to be replaced with laminate. Tech Shield radiant barrier! Zoned AC. Huge yard with no back neighbors. Lots of storage. Sprinkler system. Cy-Fair Schools!!Available for showings beginning April 1.