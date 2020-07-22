All apartments in Harris County
14322 Mooreview Lane

14322 Mooreview Lane, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
bathtub
Affordable 3-bedroom town-home available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Located in a lovely gated community near Champion area. This home is furnished with kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, window treatments, New paint throughout, Fresh carpet and New wood plank flooring in the living area. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage that includes two pantries. Spacious master suite w/ Walk in closet, double vanities, and separate garden tub and shower. Study/office area upstairs! Premium lot with an enormous fenced back yard! This community has a clubhouse, pool, and fitness area. Near I-45 and 249. Apply and Get Approved! Simple requirements; good work history, no evictions, broken leases & must make 3x the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14322 Mooreview Lane have any available units?
14322 Mooreview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 14322 Mooreview Lane have?
Some of 14322 Mooreview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14322 Mooreview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14322 Mooreview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14322 Mooreview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14322 Mooreview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 14322 Mooreview Lane offer parking?
No, 14322 Mooreview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14322 Mooreview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14322 Mooreview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14322 Mooreview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14322 Mooreview Lane has a pool.
Does 14322 Mooreview Lane have accessible units?
No, 14322 Mooreview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14322 Mooreview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14322 Mooreview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14322 Mooreview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14322 Mooreview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
