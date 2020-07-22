14322 Mooreview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet furnished in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Affordable 3-bedroom town-home available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Located in a lovely gated community near Champion area. This home is furnished with kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, window treatments, New paint throughout, Fresh carpet and New wood plank flooring in the living area. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage that includes two pantries. Spacious master suite w/ Walk in closet, double vanities, and separate garden tub and shower. Study/office area upstairs! Premium lot with an enormous fenced back yard! This community has a clubhouse, pool, and fitness area. Near I-45 and 249. Apply and Get Approved! Simple requirements; good work history, no evictions, broken leases & must make 3x the rent.