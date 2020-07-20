1407 Crossfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Easy access to I-10 from this well established neighborhood with great neighbors and mature landscaping awaits your arrival. Home features Hardwood floors in the family room with ceiling beams, crown molding and fireplace. Hardwoods extend to the large formal dining located off the kitchen. The combo Breakfast/Kitchen has tiled flooring and leads to back patio. Kitchen features marble counter tops, backsplash. stainless double sink and new hardware in June 2019. Both baths have fresh tub surround, countertops, sinks and hardware. Master is down offering a private entrance to a secluded backyard area. There is a spacious game room and two secondary bedrooms on the second level. Home interior freshly painted in June 2019. Well behaved large dogs are welcome.