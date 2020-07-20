All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 1407 Crossfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
1407 Crossfield Drive
Last updated September 23 2019 at 6:45 AM

1407 Crossfield Drive

1407 Crossfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1407 Crossfield Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Easy access to I-10 from this well established neighborhood with great neighbors and mature landscaping awaits your arrival. Home features Hardwood floors in the family room with ceiling beams, crown molding and fireplace. Hardwoods extend to the large formal dining located off the kitchen. The combo Breakfast/Kitchen has tiled flooring and leads to back patio. Kitchen features marble counter tops, backsplash. stainless double sink and new hardware in June 2019. Both baths have fresh tub surround, countertops, sinks and hardware. Master is down offering a private entrance to a secluded backyard area. There is a spacious game room and two secondary bedrooms on the second level. Home interior freshly painted in June 2019. Well behaved large dogs are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Crossfield Drive have any available units?
1407 Crossfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1407 Crossfield Drive have?
Some of 1407 Crossfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Crossfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Crossfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Crossfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Crossfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Crossfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Crossfield Drive offers parking.
Does 1407 Crossfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Crossfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Crossfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1407 Crossfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Crossfield Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1407 Crossfield Drive has accessible units.
Does 1407 Crossfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Crossfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Crossfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Crossfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coventry Square
8630 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Calais Midtown
3210 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
2125 Yale
2125 Yale St
Houston, TX 77008
The Village At West University
5151 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77005
3812 Wieprecht
3812 Wipprecht St
Houston, TX 77026
Tanglebrook Apartments
1410 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Carrington at Champion Forest
13313 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine