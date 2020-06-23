13707 Sablechase Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony bbq/grill bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Hurry Home!!! - You better hurry because this home won't last long!!! Lots of room for everyone and one of the largest back yards in the neighborhood. Picture yourself grilling on your wooden deck and enjoying plush grass for fun and games!!! No carpet in this one makes upkeep a breeze. You will thoroughly enjoy the split bedroom arrangement with two large bedrooms separated from the enormous master bedroom and bathroom by your open concept kitchen/family/breakfast room areas. Both bathrooms are large, and both have nice bath tubs. Don't miss out on this one...call today!!!



(RLNE4998256)