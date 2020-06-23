All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:47 AM

13707 Sablechase Ct

13707 Sablechase Court · No Longer Available
Location

13707 Sablechase Court, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
bathtub
carpet
Hurry Home!!! - You better hurry because this home won't last long!!! Lots of room for everyone and one of the largest back yards in the neighborhood. Picture yourself grilling on your wooden deck and enjoying plush grass for fun and games!!! No carpet in this one makes upkeep a breeze. You will thoroughly enjoy the split bedroom arrangement with two large bedrooms separated from the enormous master bedroom and bathroom by your open concept kitchen/family/breakfast room areas. Both bathrooms are large, and both have nice bath tubs. Don't miss out on this one...call today!!!

(RLNE4998256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13707 Sablechase Ct have any available units?
13707 Sablechase Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13707 Sablechase Ct have?
Some of 13707 Sablechase Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, bbq/grill, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13707 Sablechase Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13707 Sablechase Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13707 Sablechase Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13707 Sablechase Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 13707 Sablechase Ct offer parking?
No, 13707 Sablechase Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13707 Sablechase Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13707 Sablechase Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13707 Sablechase Ct have a pool?
No, 13707 Sablechase Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13707 Sablechase Ct have accessible units?
No, 13707 Sablechase Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13707 Sablechase Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13707 Sablechase Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13707 Sablechase Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 13707 Sablechase Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
