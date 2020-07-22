All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 13659 Corrigan Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
13659 Corrigan Dr.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

13659 Corrigan Dr.

13659 Corrigan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13659 Corrigan Drive, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
concierge
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
13659 Corrigan Dr. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1050
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher

Extras: Come take a look at this beautiful house and do not miss the opportunity to make it your home! It has a nice spacious living room. Its kitchen has plenty of cabinets and it's also open to the family room. The great sized master bedroom features broad walk-in closets. Two other nice sized secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths. It also has a fenced back yard. And it's conveniently located near schools, shopping and with easy access to freeways. Don't wait... SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE2122437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13659 Corrigan Dr. have any available units?
13659 Corrigan Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13659 Corrigan Dr. have?
Some of 13659 Corrigan Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13659 Corrigan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13659 Corrigan Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13659 Corrigan Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13659 Corrigan Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 13659 Corrigan Dr. offer parking?
No, 13659 Corrigan Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 13659 Corrigan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13659 Corrigan Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13659 Corrigan Dr. have a pool?
No, 13659 Corrigan Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 13659 Corrigan Dr. have accessible units?
No, 13659 Corrigan Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13659 Corrigan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13659 Corrigan Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13659 Corrigan Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13659 Corrigan Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard
Spring, TX 77373
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Vermillion Apartments
3360 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Lakefront Villas
1895 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084
Century Park
20430 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Hanover Southampton
5122 Morningside Dr
Houston, TX 77005
Olympus Katy Ranch
24929 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
Costa Ibiza
17217 Hafer Rd
Houston, TX 77090

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine