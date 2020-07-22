Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets concierge online portal carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

13659 Corrigan Dr. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1200

Security Deposit: $1000

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1050

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher



Extras: Come take a look at this beautiful house and do not miss the opportunity to make it your home! It has a nice spacious living room. Its kitchen has plenty of cabinets and it's also open to the family room. The great sized master bedroom features broad walk-in closets. Two other nice sized secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths. It also has a fenced back yard. And it's conveniently located near schools, shopping and with easy access to freeways. Don't wait... SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE2122437)