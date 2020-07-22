Amenities
13659 Corrigan Dr. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1050
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher
Extras: Come take a look at this beautiful house and do not miss the opportunity to make it your home! It has a nice spacious living room. Its kitchen has plenty of cabinets and it's also open to the family room. The great sized master bedroom features broad walk-in closets. Two other nice sized secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths. It also has a fenced back yard. And it's conveniently located near schools, shopping and with easy access to freeways. Don't wait... SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
