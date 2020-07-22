13534 Pristine Park Drive

Amenities

RECENTLY UPDATED Kickerillo custom home sits on a large corner lot in the beautiful TWIN LAKES gated community. Majestic front entry leads into the paneled living area with master down, 4 bedrooms plus large game room up. Extra large secondary bedroom would make a great guest/MIL suite or media room. French doors provide privacy to the roomy panelled study with plenty of built ins. Plenty of space to create a feast in the island kitchen which includes stainless appliances and refrigerator. Backyard spells FUN with sparkling POOL and separate gated play area, lush landscaping & full sprinkler system. Lots of parking and storage space in the 3 car garage. Flooring recently replaced upstairs (no carpet) and interior painted- just waiting for YOU to MOVE IN August 1st!