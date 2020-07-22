All apartments in Harris County
Last updated June 22 2019 at 5:35 PM

13534 Pristine Park Drive

13534 Pristine Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13534 Pristine Park Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
RECENTLY UPDATED Kickerillo custom home sits on a large corner lot in the beautiful TWIN LAKES gated community. Majestic front entry leads into the paneled living area with master down, 4 bedrooms plus large game room up. Extra large secondary bedroom would make a great guest/MIL suite or media room. French doors provide privacy to the roomy panelled study with plenty of built ins. Plenty of space to create a feast in the island kitchen which includes stainless appliances and refrigerator. Backyard spells FUN with sparkling POOL and separate gated play area, lush landscaping & full sprinkler system. Lots of parking and storage space in the 3 car garage. Flooring recently replaced upstairs (no carpet) and interior painted- just waiting for YOU to MOVE IN August 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13534 Pristine Park Drive have any available units?
13534 Pristine Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13534 Pristine Park Drive have?
Some of 13534 Pristine Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13534 Pristine Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13534 Pristine Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13534 Pristine Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13534 Pristine Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 13534 Pristine Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13534 Pristine Park Drive offers parking.
Does 13534 Pristine Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13534 Pristine Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13534 Pristine Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13534 Pristine Park Drive has a pool.
Does 13534 Pristine Park Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 13534 Pristine Park Drive has accessible units.
Does 13534 Pristine Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13534 Pristine Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13534 Pristine Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13534 Pristine Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
